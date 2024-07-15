Building Declared Oldest Building In Ohio

(ONN) – A building that is still standing has been declared the oldest building in Ohio.

According to the Ohio History Connection, Ohio’s oldest building is the Rufus Putnam House in Marietta in southeast Ohio.

The structure was built between 1760 and 1765 and while still standing, it is enclosed inside Marietta’s Campus Martius Museum.

It served as a stockade to house soldiers during the Ohio Indian wars.

The house is named after General Rufus Putnam who was a soldier in the war for independence and a leader in founding Marietta as the first permanent settlement in what was called the Northwest Territory back in 1788.

(pic courtesy of the Ohio History Connection)