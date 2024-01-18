(From Hancock Regional Planning Commission)

The Ohio Department of Development has set aside $500,000 for Hancock County to direct towards the demolition of commercial and residential buildings as part of the FY2024-2025 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

Commercial and residential buildings on sites that do not contain or present environmentally hazardous substances or conditions and are located within Hancock County are eligible properties. Post-demolition site restoration costs such as grading, seeding, greening and improvements may also be covered.

Barns and other agricultural buildings are not eligible unless accompanied by a residential structure that is also to be demolished.

All costs are expected to be covered by the grant program. Property owner must grant Hancock County and its demolition contractors temporary access to the property in order to demolish structures. All application materials due to Hancock Regional Planning by 4pm on Friday, March 1, 2024.

If you have a structure you would like to be demolished and meets the above guidelines, please contact Kaysie Penzinski at (419) 424 -7095 or [email protected].

Application packets can be picked up at 318 Dorney Plaza, Rm 304, Findlay, Ohio or accessed on Hancock Regional Planning’s website at www.hancockrpc.org.