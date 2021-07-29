Burn Demonstration To Be Held At University Of Findlay

The Ohio State Fire Marshal‘s Fire Prevention Bureau is teaming up with the Findlay Fire Department to conduct a side-by-side burn demonstration for students at the University of Findlay to showcase the many benefits of having sprinkler systems installed in college dormitories.

The demonstration will be done in coordination with the university’s safety training for resident directors and resident advisors to prepare them for students returning to campus for the fall semester.

The demonstration will be held on August 5th at 2 p.m. at the University of Findlay parking lot at the corner of Howard Street and North Cory Street.

The month of September is Campus Fire Safety Month.