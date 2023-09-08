Burrow And Bengals Agree To Contract Extension

(ONN) – Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow – the kid from Athens County – has a new contract.

It’s a five-year deal worth $275 million. That’s the biggest in NFL history.

About $220 million is guaranteed in the contract and it means Burrow is now going to be a Cincinnati Bengal until at least the 2029 season.

The former Ohio State quarterback has rejuvenated the Bengals franchise, taking the team to back-to-back AFC championship games and a Super Bowl in 2022.

The only downside to this contract is from a team standpoint because the Bengals are going to have to deal with Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins contract situation in the near future.