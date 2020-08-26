Business Owner Says PPP Likely Saved His Business

An area business owner says he probably would’ve gone under had it not been for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Chris Bates of Bates Recycling in Cygnet says the program allowed him to keep all of his workers on staff and likely saved his operation.

Congressman Bob Latta says the program was designed with small businesses like Bates Recycling in mind.

The Paycheck Protection Program was part of the CARES Act that passed Congress earlier this year and was geared towards helping small businesses keep employees on the payroll.

Latta says in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District, the program was utilized by more than 6,000 businesses and saved or supported more than 120,000 jobs.