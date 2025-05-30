Business Plan Competition Winners Announced

(From the Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs)

The Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs (BCE) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Ropp Triplett Business Plan Competition, held on April 29, 2025. This annual event highlights emerging entrepreneurs from across the region, showcasing their creativity, commitment, and potential for long-term impact.

1st Place: Furry Tales Mobile Workshop A mobile stuffed animal experience on a themed bus, Furry Tales offers creative, story-based adventures that encourage literacy and eco-conscious fun for children at parties and events.

Furry Tales Mobile Workshop 2nd Place: Worship Wearables This online Christian apparel brand features licensed lyrics from contemporary Christian music, offering stylish, faith-based clothing and lifestyle products for everyday worship.

3rd Place: Empowering Integration Solutions (E.I.S.) E.I.S. supports Ohio's immigrant communities through Creole/French interpretation, workforce training, and cultural consulting—bridging language and opportunity gaps with community-rooted services.

Additional finalists included:

Adkins Entertainment LLC – Owner of “Abstract Space,” a flexible event venue in Ottawa, Ohio with plans for business expansion.

– Owner of “Abstract Space,” a flexible event venue in Ottawa, Ohio with plans for business expansion. A-Z Woodworking – A custom woodworking shop in Ada, specializing in handcrafted furniture and kitchen cabinetry.

– A custom woodworking shop in Ada, specializing in handcrafted furniture and kitchen cabinetry. Zac Kohli Realtor Corp – A real estate business focused on residential and commercial property solutions across Ohio.

The competition was judged by a panel of experienced business and community leaders:

Larry Triplett , entrepreneur and founder of several ventures including Yodel.Today, is the son of Ropp Triplett—one of the original founders of the Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs.

, entrepreneur and founder of several ventures including Yodel.Today, is the son of Ropp Triplett—one of the original founders of the Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs. Jed Metzger , former CEO of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and current CEO of the Lima Chamber Foundation, brings decades of leadership in business and economic development.

, former CEO of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and current CEO of the Lima Chamber Foundation, brings decades of leadership in business and economic development. Tammy Gladwell, Vice President at Diamond Manufacturing of Bluffton, has been with the company since its founding in 2010. She also serves on the Allen Economic Development Group (AEDG) Board of Directors and is Secretary of the BCE Board of Directors.

To qualify, businesses had to be three years old or younger and complete the Small Business Information Series offered by the Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College and hosted locally by the Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs. Finalists presented their business plans before the judging panel, competing for startup funding, mentorship, and exposure.

“We are inspired by the passion and purpose each entrepreneur brought to this competition,” said Jim Enneking, Executive Director of the Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs. “These businesses reflect the innovation, resilience, and community-minded spirit that make our region’s small business ecosystem so strong.”

For more information about BCE programs and future competitions, visit blufftonce.com or contact [email protected].