Businesses Invited To Attend ‘Ignite 419’ Event In Fostoria

(From Fostoria Economic Development Corp.)

The newly established Ignite419 event offers Northwest Ohio-area businesses a full day of informative and engaging workshops and panel discussions on today’s essential business topics, led by respected subject matter experts from the region.

Presented by the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, Ignite419 promises to inform and inspire those who work in roles that call for leading teams and growing successful businesses.

Leaders, owners, and managers from all areas of business, industry, and nonprofits who are looking to advance their knowledge and meet like-minded members of the community are encouraged to attend the October 21, 2024 event.

The Ignite419 agenda features a morning Wildfire Leadership Training session followed by lunch. Keynote speaker Meg Adams, entrepreneur, visual storyteller, professor, and TEDx speaker, will discuss storytelling as a means to build your community and grow your business. The afternoon’s four panel discussions will cover topics ranging from finance and accounting to HR, management, marketing, and social media. Attendees should bring their questions and join the discussion. Additionally, at the end of the day’s programs a networking hour and cash bar will provide an opportunity to visit with other Ignite419 participants from area businesses and organizations.

Save the date for Ignite419: October 21, 2024. Early bird registration for Ingnite419 opens August 1st. Ignite419 participants can save $10 with early bird registration before August 31st. The registration fee includes all sessions and lunch. Ignite419 will be held at Stacy’s Place in Fostoria.

For more event information, updates on the Ignite419 participating panelists, and to register, please visit ignite419.com. Or call the FEDC office at 419-435-7789.