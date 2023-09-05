Busy Labor Day Weekend For Highway Patrol

The Ohio State Highway Patrol apprehended four murder suspects over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Over the weekend, the Highway Patrol made a total of 17,965 traffic enforcement stops with three of those stops resulting in the arrest of four murder suspects.

On Saturday, along State Route 15 southeast of Findlay, troopers arrested two suspects wanted for murder in Monroe, Michigan who fired at troopers during the pursuit.

On Sunday, troopers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Chicago during a traffic stop on I-75 in Auglaize County.

Then, on Monday, troopers arrested a murder suspect in Delaware County.

In addition, troopers arrested 415 drivers for OVI and issued 2,173 safety belt citations.

Troopers also made 225 drug arrests, 98 felony apprehensions and provided assistance to 1,876 motorists.