Busy, Smooth First Day Of Early Voting In Hancock County

The Hancock County Board of Elections says everything went well on the first day of early voting on Tuesday.

Jody O’Brien, Republican Director of the Hancock County Board of Elections, says 515 people cast their ballot at their office on the first day of early voting, which is likely a record.

People were already waiting in line outside when they opened at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning and traffic was steady throughout the day.

The board of elections will be open from 8 to 5 this week and next for early voting which will continue through November 2nd.

Also beginning Tuesday, absentee ballots started to be mailed out to people who requested one.

Nearly 10,000 Hancock County residents have requested an absentee ballot, and more than 2 million across the state, which is a record.

