Busy Summer For UF’s Mazza Museum

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will be having a busy summer.

Among the activities at the museum this summer will be, a new exhibit honoring Juneteenth, the reopening of the Mazza Gallery at The Toledo Zoo, Young Artist Workshop, and Summer Conference.

Get more on the Mazza Gallery at The Toledo Zoo by clicking here.

Get more on the Juneteenth Exhibit by clicking here.

Get more on the Summer Conference by clicking here.

Get more on the Young Artist Workshop by clicking here.