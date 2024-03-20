BVC Renewal Levy Passes By Wide Margin

In the primary election on Tuesday, Hancock County voters overwhelmingly approved a renewal levy for the Blanchard Valley Center – Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, as well as a replacement levy for the Hancock Park District.

“To know that the community supports our mission and values the work that we do each and every day – providing services and supports to people with developmental disabilities in Hancock County – means the world to us,” said Nadine Weininger with the Blanchard Valley Center.

Nadine added that they appreciate the confidence the community has in them to provide quality services and they’ll continue doing just that.

Issue 5 : Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Renewal 2.50 Mills for the purpose of providing for the operation of community programs and services authorized by county boards of developmental disabilities, for the acquisition, construction, renovation financing, maintenance, and operation of developmental disabilities facilities for 5 years.

Issue 6 : Hancock Park District

Replacement 0.8 Mill for the purpose of maintaining, improving, developing and promoting the Hancock Park System, conserving natural resources, acquiring additional parks and developing new recreational facilities as the Hancock Park District Board of Park Commissioners deems appropriate, and enabling the Hancock Park District to support parks and recreational facilities owned or operated by townships, villages, and cities located throughout Hancock County for 8 years.