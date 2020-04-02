BVH Employees Get A Big Thank You From The Community

It was a cool and touching sight at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Wednesday night.

At around 9 o’clock a procession of cars with their flashers on entered the parking lot and pulled into parking spots.

As the flashers continued the people waved their cell phones to say thank you to hospital staff for their hard work during this coronavirus pandemic.

People were also praying for the safety of hospital staff during this dangerous time for them.

Some hospital workers could be seen up in the hospital waving their cell phone light as well.

Some workers came outside to get video of the scene and shouted “thank you” to the people.

“I have a huge lump in my throat, I wanna cry,” one employee said.