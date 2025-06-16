BVH Intensive Care Unit Nursing Team Recognized

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Please join us in congratulating the intensive care unit (ICU) nursing team at Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, on being May DAISY Award honorees!

The team includes Katelyn Hildebrand, RN; Sophie Hall, RN; Brandy Sterling, RN; Kenna Schmel, RN; Brianna Overton, RN; Jessica Salsbury, RN, ICU educator; and Betsy Ditto, ICU manager.

A patient’s family member nominated the team after their grandmother spent her final moments in the ICU. The team provided support and care for the patient, as well as her family. She was a mother of 8, grandmother of 33, and great-grandmother of 60. The ICU team went above and beyond to honor her desire to see as much of her family as possible in her final moments, providing the family with pillows, blankets, a hospitality cart, and countless acts of reassurance, love, and compassion.

“They gave my grandmother the opportunity to be cared for by professionals radiating the same integrity, compassion, skill, collaboration, innovation, and humor that my grandmother lived for,” the nominator wrote. “I could never repay them for completing her life with the care that she gave others, or for giving my family the opportunity to send her off the way she deserved to be.”

Thank you so much to the ICU nursing team for exemplifying the mission, vision, and values of BVHS.

Pictured left to right: BJ Pasztor, chief nursing officer and chief operations officer of acute care services; Betsy Ditto, ICU manager; Katelyn Hildebrand, RN; Brandy Sterling, RN; Kenna Schmel, RN; Sophie Hall, RN; Jessica Salsbury, RN, and Jess Moore, RN, director of nursing.