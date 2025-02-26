BVH Recognized On Newsweek’s Best Hospitals 2025 List

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Best Hospitals 2025.

A repeat winner of this award, BVH received additional recognition this year in two categories, infection prevention and patient experience.

The award list was announced on February 26, 2025, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2025 ranking lists the best hospitals in 30 countries. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability. Newsweek and Statista awarded the best hospitals based on four data sources. They include: recommendations from medical experts through an online survey among tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals, and hospital managers in 30 countries; results from patient surveys of patient satisfaction with hospitalization; hospital quality metrics and medical indicators, such as data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, and waiting times; and the Statista Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey, an optional online survey on the implementation and use of PROMs in hospitals.

Based on the above four pillars and their respective weights, a final source was calculated for each hospital.

“We are honored to receive this national recognition once again, and are thankful also for the additional recognition for our efforts to improve infection prevention and the patient experience,” said Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System. “Our associates take both of these aspects of healthcare very seriously as part of our commitment to our patients and their families. Each time we add or expand a practice or service, such as the recent openings of the Acute Rehabilitation Unit and the Wellness Park campus, we keep the care of our patients and community in mind. It is rewarding to see national recognition once again for the hard work that our associates do each and every day to ensure patients receive safe, quality care.”