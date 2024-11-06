BVHS Acquires Linear Accelerator For Cancer Treatments

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is excited to announce it has acquired a new TrueBeam linear accelerator system from Varian Medical Systems, improving treatment options for patients undergoing radiation therapy at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center (AFCCC), a division of the health system.

Radiation therapy treatments are designed to damage cancer cells to prevent them from dividing, without damaging other tissue. The team providing this treatment includes radiation oncologists, radiation therapists, nurses, dosimetrists, and physicists.

The radiation oncologist determines the appropriate dose of radiation based on the type, size, and location of the tumor. A radiation therapy session typically lasts no more than 15 minutes, so patients do not receive too much radiation all at once. The new machine has shortened this treatment time for many patients.

Technology keeps improving, said Lori Hummel, RT (T), clinical coordinator, radiation oncology. Hummel has been providing radiation therapy at BVHS for 25 years. The machines available now can target the radiation more precisely than when she began her career, causing fewer side effects for patients.

“Today’s machines are much more sophisticated and sensitive than we could have imagined back then, so the process is significantly easier on the patient,” Hummel said.

“The ability to target the radiation more precisely means treatment today is not only more effective, but also creates fewer negative side effects,” said radiation oncologist Ankit Modh, MD. “One area where technological improvements make a particular difference is in brain cancer treatment. The new linear accelerator includes state-of-the-art software specifically designed to treat lesions in the brain.”

The new machine also offers more flexibility in adjusting a patient’s position, making it easier for radiation therapists to line patients up with the radiation with less discomfort.

The software can be continually upgraded. The machine is programmed with the patient’s individual treatment plan, and also incorporates “intelligent” automation.

“Offering the latest technology for radiation therapy is part of our ongoing commitment to cancer treatment at Blanchard Valley Health System,” said Amy Mills, director of oncology services. “In addition to our new linear accelerator, we have renovated our treatment area to create a calming environment for patients undergoing treatments. This is part of a large renovation project being completed at the Armes Family Cancer Care Center.”

Associates working at the cancer center also are benefiting from these renovations. Radiation therapists are not in the room during treatment, but instead control the machine from a nearby room. These control rooms were recently redesigned to be more private and comfortable for these associates.

Mills said that Findlay is fortunate to have two state-of-the-art linear accelerators to provide patient treatments.

“We offer access to technology that mirrors larger cancer centers, but right here in a smaller community. This allows patients to remain close to home while they are receiving treatments, reducing travel time and improving outcomes,” she said.

“We take pride at the cancer center in treating patients like family,” said Adele Simon, RN, clinical office manager. “All of our associates have not only so much skill, but incredible compassion for their patients. We truly care about each and every one of them, and we are so excited now to not only offer better treatment options but also a space that feels more comfortable during this stressful time in their lives.”

“We’re very excited to be able to upgrade our technology like this,” Modh said. “We see patients from not only Findlay but throughout Northwest Ohio, and we’re happy to be able to offer them an even higher level of quality care right here in this community.”