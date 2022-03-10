BVHS Adjusting Visitation Guidelines

Blanchard Valley Health System is adjusting its visitation guidelines to lessen restrictions on visitors as community transmission of the coronavirus continues to wane.

The notable revisions in the new guidelines include allowing two visitors per day for COVID-19 positive patients, as well as two visitors at medical practice visits.

All BVHS visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times, including time spent in the room of a loved one.

The health system will provide an appropriate mask if needed that covers the nose, mouth and chin.

Additionally, visitors are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every time they enter or exit a patient’s room.

If a visitor has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they are allowed to visit at least 10 days after testing positive or being exposed.

BVHS will provide appropriate PPE to visitors entering a COVID positive room.

For a complete review of visitation guidelines at all BVHS facilities, click here.