BVHS Adjusts Visitation Guidelines To Lessen Restrictions

Blanchard Valley Health System is adjusting its visitation guidelines as COVID cases decline in the community.

The health system as of Monday was bumped down to an orange level of visitor restrictions that you can read about by clicking here.

All BVHS visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times, and that includes time spent in the room of a loved one.

The health system will provide an appropriate mask if the visitor doesn’t have one.

Additionally, visitors are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every time they enter or exit a patient room.

BVHS continues to take temperatures and screen at the door.

Visitors with symptoms or a high temperature will not be allowed into the facility in order to better protect patients and visitors.

Medical professionals have the right to refuse appointments to those who do not comply.

For more information about COVID-19 efforts and guidelines at BVHS click here.