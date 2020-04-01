BVHS: Residents In Neighboring Counties May Utilize Testing Centers

Blanchard Valley Health System wants to make clear that residents of surrounding counties are welcome to their coronavirus testing centers in Findlay and Bluffton.

Officials say residents of Allen, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Putnam, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot all may contact the centers to initiate pre-screening efforts.

The COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center in Findlay is at Blanchard Valley Hospital and can be reached at 419-423-7890, and the center in Bluffton is at Bluffton Hospital and can be reached at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.

Blanchard Valley Health System is urging people to tune into a livestream about their response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30.