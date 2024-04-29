BVHS Announces Educational Partnership With Purdue Global

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is announcing a new educational partnership with Purdue Global, providing BVHS associates and their families tuition discounts on a variety of programs.

“This partnership with Purdue Global will offer more chances for our associates and their families to learn and grow,” said Eric Proctor, chief people officer at BVHS. “Blanchard Valley Health System is committed to helping our associates thrive, and we are always looking for ways to help them grow. This new partnership with Purdue Global will give them even more options to pursue their professional development goals, whatever they might be.”

The Purdue Global School of Nursing offers an associate degree program, an RN-BSN program, eight master’s degree programs in nursing specialties, and a doctorate program for nursing. Additional Purdue Global offerings include programs for business, criminal justice, human services, and psychology, among others. The Purdue Global Law School and aviation programs are not included in this partnership.

BVHS staff and immediate family members (spouse, domestic partner, children, siblings, and parents) will have access to a 20% tuition reduction for undergraduate programs, 14% reduction for graduate programs, and 10% reduction for doctoral programs.

“The Purdue Global School of Nursing is excited to begin our partnership with Blanchard Valley Health System and eager to support its mission around continuing education and the pursuit of academic achievement,” said Melissa Burdi, Purdue Global vice president and dean of the School of Nursing.

The Purdue partnership is one of many similar educational opportunities BVHS offers its associates in order to help them grow and thrive in their careers.

“This partnership is just the latest among many,” said Barbara J. Pasztor, chief operating officer, acute care services/chief nursing officer. “BVHS wants our associates to keep learning and reaching their goals. We want to recruit dedicated, passionate associates, and we know that those people generally are curious and want to keep learning.”

To learn more about career opportunities at BVHS, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/careers.