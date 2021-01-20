BVHS Asking For Patience During Vaccine Rollout

Blanchard Valley Health System is asking people to remain patient during what’s been a slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They posted the following on their Facebook page about how people can help the vaccine distribution go as smoothly as possible.

BVHS is working in collaboration with Hancock Public Health and the City of Findlay- Mayor’s Office to initiate COVID-19 vaccine clinics across our community. At this time, scheduling for the different age groups is taking longer than anticipated. This is due to the limited number of vaccine doses that HPH is receiving on a weekly basis. We respectfully request that community members remain patient. Additionally, do not sign-up for multiple vaccine clinic locations and do not register for time slots outside of your age category. These types of issues are causing the vaccine clinic process to slow even further. Please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com to learn more about registering for the vaccine clinics in your county of residence. Additional communication on vaccine clinic locations, dates and times will be released once they have been scheduled. Thank you for your understanding as we attempt to protect our community from COVID-19!

Anyone in Phase 1B that has not pre-registered and is interested in receiving a vaccine must pre-register in advance by visiting www.hancockph.com and completing the form located at the top of the page.

People in Phase 1B without online access may also call 50 North at 419-423-8496 or HPH at 419-424- 7105 to be registered by phone.