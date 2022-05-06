BVHS Auxiliary Announces Scholarship Recipients

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary has awarded 11 $1,000 scholarships to students in Hancock and surrounding counties interested in pursuing a health-related career.

The 2022 BVHS Auxiliary scholarship winners include: Andrew Allsop (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Eathan Bodnarik (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Michigan, Nathan Brodman (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Ohio University, Catherine Essinger (Leipsic High School), pursuing a degree at Kent State University, Emily Meier (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree from The Ohio State University, Adyson Wilcox Miller (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree from Capital University, Taelor Miller (Pandora Gilboa High School), pursuing a degree at Trine University, Rheanna Patterson (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Owens Community College, Kaitlin Prusnek (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Ohio Northern University, Sarah Reinhart (Carey High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Findlay, Sam Weihrauch (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Findlay.

Money for the scholarship fund comes from the annual membership dues of members of the Auxiliary.

The number of scholarships awarded annually depend on the amount contributed by Auxiliary members.

To learn more about scholarships offered through Blanchard Valley Health System, click here, and to learn more about the Auxiliary click here.