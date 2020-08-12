BVHS Auxiliary Awards Scholarships To Area Students

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary has awarded ten $1,000 scholarships to students in the Hancock County area who are interested in pursuing a health-related career.

The 2020 Hospital Auxiliary scholarship winners include: Claire Eiden (Ottawa Glandorf High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Toledo, Abigail Hatch (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Findlay, Lilly Hodson (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Allison Kennard (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Chloe Kin (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Abagayle Omlor (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Case Western Reserve, Madison Parker (Van Buren High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Addison Schafer (Columbus Gove High School), pursuing a degree at Cedarville University, Justen Stoner (Arcadia High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, and Ava Welch (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Xavier University.

BVHS says monies for the scholarship fund come from the annual membership dues of members of the Auxiliary. The number of scholarships awarded annually depends on the amount contributed by Auxiliary members.

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary in 2019 celebrated 70 years of volunteering and has more than 400 volunteers.

