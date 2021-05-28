BVHS Auxiliary Awards Scholarships

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary has awarded 12 $1,000 scholarships to students in Hancock and surrounding counties interested in pursuing a health-related career.

The 2021 Hospital Auxiliary scholarship winners include: Lillian Badertscher (Van Buren High School) pursuing a degree at the University of South Carolina, Sakhi Bhavsar (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Mackenzie Cascaden (Cory Rawson High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Taryn Green (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree at Asbury University, Jonathan Hudok (Van Buren High School), pursuing a degree at Bowling Green State University, Maureen Jones (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Megan Ketner (Ottawa Glandorf High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Findlay, Greg Musselman (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Alexis Rickenbacher (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Alabama, Anna Siefker (Ottawa Glandorf High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Taylor Ward (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Findlay, and Ryan Yarcusko (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Kenyon College.

Money for the scholarship fund comes from the annual membership dues of members of the Auxiliary.

The number of scholarships awarded annually depend on the amount contributed by Auxiliary members.

To learn more about scholarships offered through Blanchard Valley Health System, click here, and to learn more about the Auxiliary click here.