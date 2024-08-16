BVMA Bidding Farewell To One Of Its Founding Physicians

Blanchard Valley Medical Associates in Findlay is celebrating a milestone and saying goodbye to one of its founders.

“This year marks our 50th anniversary of dedicated service to our local community, a testament to our commitment to healthcare excellence,” BVMA said.

“Alongside this significant achievement, we are bidding farewell to one of our founding physicians, Dr. Leroy Schroeder, as he retires after many years of exceptional service and dedication.”

BVMA says the occasion is not only a celebration of longevity and commitment but also a moment to reflect on the impact Dr. Schroeder had on countless lives throughout his 48-year career.

“People have been very good to us here at BVMA,” Dr. Schroeder told WFIN.

“We tried to do our best as physicians to take good care of them. There are always ups and downs of every illness but we tried to make the ups better than the downs.”