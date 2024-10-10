BVHS Celebrating Five Years With Mayo Clinic Care Network

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is celebrating its five-year anniversary as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Through this clinical collaboration, the organization’s providers get special access to Mayo Clinic resources, knowledge, and teams of specialists.

BVHS was the first Ohio-based healthcare facility to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted, independent healthcare systems that have special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise.

The clinical collaboration has allowed BVHS physicians to combine their understanding of their patients’ medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, allowing patients to get the care they need, close to home. There is no additional cost to patients.

“BVHS and the Northwest Ohio community have benefited extensively from these five years of clinical collaboration,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “For example, oncologists treating patients at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center consult with the Mayo Clinic Care Network on cases, amplifying their expertise with additional knowledge and resources from the Mayo Clinic and experts worldwide. This relationship has strengthened care in Findlay. Additionally, our clinical and non-clinical associates have access to Mayo Clinic Care Network educational resources that have helped the organization continually improve all that we do.”

As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Blanchard Valley Health System has access to a variety of resources.

These include AskMayoExpert, a point-of-care tool which offers concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. The tool can be used wherever healthcare is provided.

Additionally, eConsults enable BVHS physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

Another tool is eBoards. These live video conferences enable BVHS’s medical teams to review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic panel and other doctors in the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

In addition, BVHS has access to healthcare consulting, and can access Mayo’s extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

BVHS physicians, providers, and associates can also use Mayo Clinic’s patient education materials and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 40 member organizations across the U.S. and in Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East. This partnership supports BVHS independence; while leveraging a large academic institution to our community’s benefit.

For more information on this clinical collaboration, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/mayo