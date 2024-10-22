BVHS Chief Medical Officer Featured Speaker At Summit

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Bihu Sandhir, MD, CPE, chief medical officer at Blanchard Valley Health System, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Innovation Summit in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Sandhir will speak on innovative leadership at federally qualified health centers (FQHC), including leveraging technology and empowering the workforce.

She is considered “an experienced leader in healthcare quality whose expertise includes: care transformation, value-based care and population health management, quality and patient safety, care management and care model redesign, electronic health record (EHR) optimization, complex disease management, and external partnerships.”

“Dr. Sandhir is nationally renowned as an expert on quality and has been a sought-after speaker on the topic for years,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “BVHS selected her as our chief medical officer as part of our commitment to quality at our organization.”

“I am honored to speak at the NCQA Health Innovation Summit,” said Dr. Sandhir. “I am passionate about sharing my expertise and connecting with other healthcare leaders at events like this one. As I begin my tenure at BVHS, I’m looking forward to representing the organization at a national forum, sharing my expertise, and bringing what I learn back to the organization.”

Dr. Sandhir recently joined BVHS as chief medical officer, following a national search led by an interview panel of BVHS physicians and advanced practice providers. She previously spent nearly 25 years in Ohio, spanning medical director roles with Kettering Physician Network in Dayton and Premier Health. Most recently, she served as chief quality officer for AltaMed Health Services, the nation’s largest network of Federally Qualified Health Centers, in Los Angeles (California).

Dr. Sandhir is a member of the American Association of Physician Leadership and the American College of Physicians. As a practicing physician, her work caring for complex diabetes patients has led to her inclusion on the American Health Council’s “Best in Medicine” listing and Dayton Magazine’s “7 Physicians Making a Difference.” She speaks nationally in multiple forums to promote quality and health equity.

