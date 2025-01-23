BVHS Corporate Compliance Officer Receives National Award

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Kimberly M. Thomas, Esq., corporate compliance officer at Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS), has been named the 2024 Compliance Officer of the Year by Healthicity. This prestigious award celebrates healthcare compliance professionals who go above and beyond to foster safer, more compliant practices across the industry. Thomas is the second-ever winner of this national award.

Corporate Compliance is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and adherence to policies, practices, and standards to ensure the organization meets external legal and key regulatory requirements and internal standards. This department also follows up on compliance issues as they arise.

“Compliance includes risk management, but it goes beyond that into ensuring that the organization always adheres to the highest ethical standards,” said Rick Lofgren, manager of corporate compliance. “State and national regulations related to healthcare are complex, and the details change continually. Our work involves staying abreast of this changing landscape and ensuring that the leaders of each department understand their role in ensuring BVHS follows these standards.”

“Kim provides valuable guidance to BVHS leadership across the organization every day and is dedicated to staying up to date on healthcare regulations,” said Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “This national honor reflects how she continually goes above and beyond to make BVHS a stronger organization, and we are grateful.”

Healthicity is a national leader in the healthcare compliance field, so Thomas will be recognized by peers across the nation.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” Thomas said. “BVHS has a great compliance team, and, while I am pleased Healthicity is recognizing my work, compliance is a team effort and not something one individual can do alone. I’m proud to be in this role at this organization and to work with this team every day.”

Thomas is the director of legal and risk management services as well as the corporate compliance officer for BVHS. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from The Ohio State University, then worked at Blanchard Valley Hospital for a few years before earning her law degree from Ohio Northern University.

Upon graduating, she worked as an associate attorney at a regional law firm, where she gained exposure to the defense of medical malpractice claims and general healthcare law before returning to BVHS in 2006. In 2015, she earned her master’s in law in Health Law from Loyola University. As a member of the ethics committee at BVHS, she provides legal and ethical consults to physicians for clinical situations.

Healthicity leadership noted the following of Thomas’ accomplishments in selecting her for the award: spearheading the implementation of a comprehensive Corporate Compliance Program for BVHS; conducting proactive audits and reviews to ensure regulatory adherence; providing strategic legal counsel to address risk and compliance challenges effectively; and educating future healthcare professionals as an adjunct faculty member at Ohio Northern University.

Lofgren added that Thomas also has a long history of volunteer and board involvement with other organizations in the community.

“Her name is synonymous with working to make BVHS a better place, but it extends beyond that into making the community a better place,” Lofgren said. “Kim is passionate about this organization and the Northwest Ohio region and is a phenomenal leader.”

As part of this recognition, Healthicity will donate $1,000 to a local charity, Welcome to a New Life, reflecting Thomas’ commitment to giving back and making a difference beyond the workplace.