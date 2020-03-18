BVHS Establishes Coronavirus Triage & Testing Center

Blanchard Valley Health System has established a coronavirus testing center at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The “Triage and Testing Center” will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

People can call 419-423-7890 to initiate pre-screening efforts.

Symptoms of coronavirus include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever of 100.4 degrees or greater.

According to Dr. William Kose, vice-president of special projects, Blanchard Valley Hospital nurses and laboratory personnel will be on-site to assist patients and conduct testing.

“We want to emphasize to the community that the COVID-19 testing is by appointment only,” Dr. Kose stated.

“We are working together to provide quicker and more convenient access to testing so we can better protect our community.”

For additional guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, BVHS, Hancock Public Health, the City of Findlay and Hancock County leaders have developed the Hancock County Community Call Center at 419-425-9999.