BVHS Holding Another Online Update On Pandemic

Blanchard Valley Health System will be holding another Facebook Live event to update the public on their response and plan for the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO Scott Malaney and Dr. William Kose will speak to the community for a third time about the pandemic and give an update on the health systems response from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30th.

They will be taking questions from the community.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time by emailing [email protected]

Anyone needing help with viewing the event can call 419-423-5551.

For people who don’t have a Facebook account, the event will be posted to bvhealthsystem.org afterward.