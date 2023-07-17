BVHS Holding Hiring Events At Long-Term Care Locations

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce two hiring events for opportunities to work in long-term care locations in both Findlay and Fostoria.

Birchaven Village will hold a hiring event from noon to 3 p.m. on July 20, 2023 at 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay.

Among the positions, Birchaven is hiring for are residential care nurses (registered nurses or licensed practical nurses), state-tested nurse aides and nurse aides, STNA scholarship and culinary associates. Many positions are eligible for sign-on bonuses.

A hiring event at Independence House will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on August 2, 2023 at 1000 Independence Avenue, Fostoria.

Among the positions Independence House is hiring for are residential care nurses (RNs and LPNs), STNAs and culinary associates.

“We are excited to host these hiring events and welcome new talent to join our family of professionals working in long-term care,” said Judith A. Bishop-Pierce, LNHA, interim director of residential care. “Our teams at Birchaven and Independence House are comprised of skilled, energetic individuals who are passionate about their work. In addition, our residents are a very special group and associates have loved forming close bonds with them. We encourage anyone with skills in these fields to visit one of these hiring events.”

For more information on career opportunities at BVHS, visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/careers.