BVHS Holding Online Discussion On COVID-19

Blanchard Valley Health System will be holding an online event about how COVID-19 can impact your respiratory health.

The online session can be viewed on the BVHS Facebook page beginning at noon on Tuesday, August 18th.

BVHS says Dr. Rafid Fadul, a physician with Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine and Dr. Bill Kose, vice president of special projects, will co-host a livestream discussion regarding the effects and treatment options for COVID-19 and other serious respiratory conditions.

To view the session on the BVHS Facebook page click here.

The session can also be viewed on the BVHS YouTube channel.

People who have questions may call 419-423-5551.

Questions can be submitted beforehand to that number or via email to [email protected] bvhealthsystem.org.