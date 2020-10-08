BVHS Holding Online Update On Response To COVID-19

Blanchard Valley Health System will be holding an online event to update the community on the COVID-19 pandemic and their response to it.

Join President & CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System, Scott Malaney and Vice President of Special Projects, William Kose, MD for a livestream on Thursday, October 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss COVID-19.

Do you have a question that you would like answered? Please submit your questions prior to the livestream by sending us a direct message on Facebook or by email to [email protected]

If you are in need of assistance with the livestream, call 419.423.5551. For those who do not have Facebook access, this event will also be streamed live on the Blanchard Valley Health System Youtube Channel.