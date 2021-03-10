BVHS Holding Online Update On Vaccine Distribution

Blanchard Valley Health System will be holding an online update about COVID vaccine distribution.

The event will be held via Facebook Live on Thursday at noon.

BVHS President and CEO Myron Lewis and Dr. William Kose, vice president of special projects, will be joined by Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn for discussion regarding COVID vaccine distribution.

Additional topics will include future plans for vaccination efforts, the citys response, the mobile health clinic, state directives and more.

Lewis and Kose will be taking questions from the community

Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing [email protected] or by sending a direct message to the BVHS Facebook page.

The event can be viewed on the BVHS Facebook page by clicking here.

Anyone needing assistance with viewing the event can call 419-423-5551.

It will also be posted to the BVHS website once it has ended.

Two COVID vaccine clinics are scheduled for Findlay this week.

A large clinic will be held on Saturday, March 13th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Center.

More than 2,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to the community.

The clinic will be open to people 50 years of age and older, along with individuals with medical conditions and occupations outlined by the State of Ohio’s Phase 1B and 1C vaccination program.

Also, Hancock Public Health will be holding a 500+ dose clinic in partnership with 50 North on Thursday, March 11th at 50 North.