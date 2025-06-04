BVHS Holds Appreciation Luncheon For Volunteers And Auxiliary Members

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System recently held an appreciation luncheon for our dedicated volunteers and auxiliary members.

This event recognizes the generosity of those who give their time and talents to support patients, staff, and BVHS’s mission.

Additionally, the BVHS Auxiliary Scholarship recipients were acknowledged and thanked for their contributions.

If you’re interested in volunteering with BVHS, go https://bvhs.info/3h5hTid to learn more.