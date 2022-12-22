BVHS Inclement Weather Plan

Blanchard Valley Health System is letting people know about its Inclement Weather Plan.

BVHS says if Hancock County or a county that Blanchard Valley Health System serves reaches a Level 3 snow emergency, BVHS will be closing or limiting hours for specific locations.

The services that would be canceled, under a Level 3 snow emergency, include outpatient services (outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology, endoscopy, outpatient rehabilitation and cardiology) and all elective surgeries. These offices will contact patients to reschedule.

Several offices under Blanchard Valley Medical Practices will transition to telehealth appointments for appropriate patients. The staff members of those offices will contact patients who are eligible for this option. If uncertain, check with your provider to determine if telehealth options are available during inclement weather.

