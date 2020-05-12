BVHS Lifts Restrictions On Elective Surgery, Outpatient Procedures

Blanchard Valley Health System has lifted the temporary restrictions that were placed on elective surgery and outpatient procedures due to the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 has caused many patients to put their plans and health care needs on hold. This is great news that we can get back to performing procedures and providing our community with relief,” said Trevor Schmiedebusch, director of perioperative services.

“BVHS is ready to begin delivering exceptional care to our patients again, following all safety protocols to protect our patients. We are continuing to follow all guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health.”

Procedures will include outpatient surgeries, office-based health care services, outpatient diagnostic tests and outpatient imaging tests.

Safety protocols will continue to be in place.

Everyone entering a facility will continue to be screened for a temperature and everyone is asked to wear a face mask.

Visitors are still prohibited.

Officials say patients who wish to schedule their elective surgery or outpatient procedure should first visit with their appropriate ordering provider.