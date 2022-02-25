BVHS Making Changes As COVID Cases Drop

Blanchard Valley Health System is making changes to its COVID-19 testing sites and testing requirements.

BVHS says the changes are being made due to the decline in COVID cases in the community.

BVHS will no longer require COVID testing prior to having a surgery or procedure completed at the Findlay campus, Bluffton campus and the Findlay Surgery Center, effective Sunday, February 27th.

Drive-through testing at Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital will no longer be offered beginning Monday, February 28th.

BVHS is encouraging patients to contact their primary care provider if they’re in need of a COVID-19 test.

People without a primary care provider can call the Blanchard Valley Medical Practices’ physician referral line, 419-422-APPT or visit bvmp.org.

To receive testing at Physicians Plus Urgent Care, or through a BVHS emergency department, patients must first be evaluated by a provider.

A determination will be made if a COVID-19 test is required.

BVHS continues to remain aligned with the Center for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health.

For additional guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, BVHS continues to update information that can be found at bvhealthsystem.org under the COVID-19 tab.

The number of new COVID cases went down drastically in the latest numbers from Hancock Public Health. Get more by clicking here.