BVHS Named A Finalist For BBB Award For Ethics

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) was named a 2024 Finalist in the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics.

The Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan reviews nominations from 24 counties for this annual award, which honors area businesses and nonprofit organizations for their exemplary ethical business practices.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for our commitment to ethical practices, reflecting our dedication to integrity and excellence at BVHS,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS.

Ethics in healthcare are crucial for ensuring that patient care is delivered with integrity, respect, and fairness. They also serve as the foundation for building trust between patients and healthcare providers and guide decisions that affect patient well-being.

Ethical principles, such as autonomy, beneficence, non-maleficence, and justice, help healthcare professionals navigate complex situations, ensuring that patients’ rights are upheld and that they receive appropriate care. Moreover, a strong ethical framework fosters a culture of accountability and transparency, encouraging providers to prioritize patient welfare while adhering to legal and professional standards. Ultimately, ethics in healthcare not only enhances the quality of care but also promotes a compassionate environment where patients feel valued and understood.

A review by the organization’s leadership demonstrated that BVHS is an ethical organization regarding its patients and associates and that ethics are a priority for the organization.

