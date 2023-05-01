BVHS Names Associate Of The Year

(Story and picture courtesy of Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has named Carolyn Salisbury, a cashier in the food and nutrition department at Blanchard Valley Hospital, as its 2022 Associate of the Year.

A surprise banquet luncheon was held recently for Carolyn, in celebration of this honor. Guests included a number of her family members, BVHS leadership and Rewards & Recognition Committee members.

“This was totally unexpected,” Carolyn said. “I was so shocked and surprised.”

Carolyn has worked at BVHS for 15 years. Her typical duties include stocking items, ensuring a clean environment for associates and visitors, and preparing coffee in the morning. She said she knows it’s many people’s favorite beverage in the workplace.

What Carolyn appreciates most about her role at BVHS is the opportunity to get to know a variety of people, many of whom become not only acquaintances but friends.

“I enjoy the interaction with my customers and co-workers. I hope it shows, as I try to get to know each of them. I care for all people and try to make personal connections with everyone I meet,” Carolyn explained. She added, “I have a wonderful work family.”

Carolyn loves spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Some of their favorite activities together include swimming, playing games and watching movies.

Also, outside of work, Carolyn has a hobby of going to auctions, flea markets and second-hand stores.

The Associate of the Year is selected from among the 12 Associates of the Month throughout the calendar year. Carolyn was named the BVHS Associate of the Month in June 2022.