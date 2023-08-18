BVHS Offering Tobacco Cessation Program

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

As part of its commitment to not just treat, but also prevent, disease, Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) offers individual counseling and education for community members who wish to quit smoking.

The Tobacco Cessation Program at Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine of Northwest Ohio, a division of BVHS, takes an evidence-based team approach tailored to each smoker’s individual needs. The dedicated team of “quit specialists” provides resources, education, medication support, accountability and encouragement for each step of the journey.

Different tools may work for different people, and some smokers may want guidance finding the right approach for them.

In addition, many smokers may have some ambivalence, or may be thinking about quitting but not sure they’re ready. No matter what stage they are at, the “quit specialists” meet them where they are.

They ask the smoker about their smoking history and their support system, as well as any physical and mental barriers that might make it harder to quit.

It’s important to think about these potential obstacles might be, as well as what might strengthen your motivation to quit, said Amber Chavana, medical assistant and tobacco cessation navigator.

“Every single person has something different that can motivate them to quit,” she said. “Maybe it’s a desire to spend more time with a grandchild, or simply be more active. Our team will help you to stay focused on your goal. Each time we see someone successfully quit, it’s so rewarding, and we would love to help more community members in this way.”

Many tools are available now to help patients quit including nicotine patches and gum, and prescription medication.

Often, a former smoker might think “just one” cigarette won’t hurt, but this is a situation that often leads to relapse.

“Relapses do happen sometimes,” said Marlana Risley, MSN, RN, manager of outpatient specialty services. “Don’t give up. It often takes smokers multiple tries before they quit for good. Remember, we are here to help you along the way, and we can help you determine the next steps.”

A good support system is invaluable. Often, people smoke as a way of coping with stress or anxiety. Loved ones can help by offering support and encouragement, Chavana said. Setting a “quit date” allows the smoker to tell friends and family ahead of time, so they can help them prepare as the date gets closer.

The Tobacco Cessation Program is open to anyone 18 and older, whether they are a longtime smoker or started smoking more recently.

For more information, call 419.429.6441 or click here.