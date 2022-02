Blanchard Valley Health System will be holding a special Facebook Live to discuss the current state of COVID-19 in the community.

The Facebook Live event will be held on Wednesday, February 16th at noon.

Serving as hosts of the event will be William Kose, MD, vice president of special projects and Renee Smith, MD, chief medical officer.

To submit questions, send a direct message to the BVHS corporate page or email [email protected]