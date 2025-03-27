BVHS Oncology Services Attain National Accreditation

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Oncology services at Blanchard Valley Health System recently received accreditation under the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC) Accreditation Program.

“This accreditation is a testament to Blanchard Valley Health System’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality care,” said Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer at BVHS. “Quality is our top priority, and we remain dedicated to ensuring that patients have access to exceptional, locally provided healthcare.”

The ACS CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer by setting and raising standards.

CoC accreditation is granted to institutions committed to providing high-quality cancer care by demonstrating compliance with the CoC standards. Each cancer program must undergo a rigorous evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with the CoC standards. To maintain accreditation, cancer programs must undergo a site visit every three years. The CoC accreditation standards supply the structure for providing all patients with a full range of diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services either on-site or by referral, including community-based resources.

“BVHS provides the highest level of cancer care, ensuring that patients never have to leave the community to receive the finest treatment available,” said Amy Mills, director of oncology services. “Our team is deeply committed to delivering exceptional care, guided by our dedication to the organization’s mission and the well-being of every patient we serve.”

As a CoC-accredited institution, BVHS also becomes an ACS Surgical Quality Partner. Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies an institution’s dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step. The Surgical Quality Partner designation lets patients know the BVHS is dedicated to quality and relentless self-improvement and has been verified or accredited by the ACS. Patients can trust that the care they receive at Surgical Quality Partner hospitals adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality.

“ACS Quality programs are grounded in more than a century of experience and participation is an important measure of a hospital’s surgical quality. As an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, BVHS has shown a commitment to providing the best possible patient care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion, and dedicating themselves to continuous self-improvement,” said ACS Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS.

To learn more about oncology services at Blanchard Valley Health System, visit bvhealthsystem.org/cancer.