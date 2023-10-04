BVHS Partnering With Program To Honor Nurses

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is excited to announce its new partnership with the DAISY Award, an international recognition program honoring nurses who have made a special difference in their patients’ lives.

The DAISY Award offers an opportunity for those who have been profoundly impacted by a nurse’s care.

In collaboration with BVHS Nursing Congress, Jessica Moore, RN, director of inpatient nursing, and Nikki Ballinger, RN, chair of Nursing Congress, will serve as co-coordinators of the program.

“We were brainstorming ways to enhance nurse engagement and celebrate nurses, while allowing our patients and families to express their gratitude for the wonderful care they received,” said Ballinger. “The DAISY Award was the obvious choice. It provides such a meaningful way for nurses to be celebrated for the care they provide and remind them why they became nurses in the first place.”

“Nurses touch so many lives,” Moore added. “Patients and families often tell us how much their nurse made a difference, both with their expert clinical care and with their warmth and compassion. We’re excited to introduce a new way to thank the nurses who provide exceptional care, and make sure they know how much their work matters.”

The DAISY Award was created to honor the late Patrick Barnes, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenia) at age 33 in 1999. Pat’s family was moved by the incredible kindness and compassion his nurses demonstrated throughout the eight weeks he was hospitalized. After his death, they created the award to honor him.

Pat’s wife, Tena, developed the acronym DAISY, which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses began at the Seattle

Cancer Care Alliance at the University of Washington Medical Center, where Patrick had been a patient. It has since been adopted by thousands of healthcare organizations and schools of nursing in the United States and around the world. The recognition program is run by partner organizations. Nurses may be nominated by anyone, including patients, family members or coworkers.

Each DAISY Honoree is honored at a celebration and receives a certificate in a DAISY portfolio, a beautiful hand-carved “Healer’s Touch” sculpture from Zimbabwe, an honoree pin, a congratulations banner to hang in the unit, a copy of their nomination and a gift bag. Each honoree also receives cinnamon rolls to share, in recognition of the fact that, while Patrick had lost his appetite during his hospitalization, cinnamon rolls were the exception.

Community members are encouraged to nominate a BVHS nurse for their extraordinary efforts. Any nurse at any BVHS facility or location is eligible.

For more information, or to nominate a nurse, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/DAISYAward

Printed nomination forms are also available at various locations across the health system.