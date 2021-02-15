BVHS Postpones COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Blanchard Valley Health System has decided to postpone their COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was planned for Tuesday, February 16th at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The postponement is due to the winter storm the area is expected to get.

The clinic will be rescheduled for Thursday, February 25th.

Patients should arrive on February 25th at their already scheduled appointment time.

BVHS encourages people to visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com for updates on COVID-19 vaccination clinics, local public health department contacts and general education.

For more details regarding the postponement of the February 16th COVID-19 clinic, click here.