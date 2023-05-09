BVHS President Named To ‘CEOs To Know’ List

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System, has been named to the Becker’s Hospital Review “Community Hospital CEOs to Know” list for 2023.

Becker’s has recognized these CEOs for their dedication to improving community health.

“Community hospitals are often the unsung heroes in healthcare, and CEOs are tasked with managing the delivery of coordinated and affordable community care,” the organization stated in announcing the release.

“Top community hospital executives ensure that patients can access not only acute care but also primary care, rehabilitation, public health services and other resources,” the statement added.

The Becker’s announcement also noted that these leaders “shape workforce culture, plan for the future, broaden hospital offerings and sustain financial wellness for their community hospitals.”

Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, was named president and CEO of BVHS in January 2021.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology (industrial/organizational) from Michigan State University, a Master of Science degree in clinical social work (MSW) from Western Michigan University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I am honored to be named to the Becker’s ‘Community Hospital CEOs to Know’ list for 2023 alongside so many accomplished healthcare leaders,” Lewis commented. “We are the stewards of quality care for the individuals and families who count on us every day. This involves an unwavering commitment to service excellence for our patients, collaboration across our communities, and a culture of engagement for our associates.”

Lewis is passionate about healthcare and the community. He serves on the Hancock County Economic Development Advisory Board, The Center for Civic Engagement Board and is a Rotarian. He is on the Board of Hart Medical, Vantage Healthcare of Ohio, and the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio. He also serves on the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) CEO Advisory Committee, the OHA Behavior Health Committee, and the OHA Small & Rural Hospital Committee. Mr. Lewis is also a member of the American Hospital Association (AHA) Mid-Size Regional Health System CEO Roundtable.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations and curated the list to highlight the great work of CEOs from community hospitals across the nation. The full list features individual profiles of all CEOs on the list and can be seen by clicking here.

Becker’s Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker’s Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.