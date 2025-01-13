BVHS President On Prioritizing Your Health And Wellness

(From Blanchard Valley Health System President & CEO Myron Lewis)

As we enter a new year, each day offers an opportunity to refocus on what truly matters—our health and well-being. At Blanchard Valley Health System, we are passionate about supporting our community in taking meaningful steps toward healthier, more fulfilling lives. As you consider your goals for 2025, I encourage you to prioritize your health.

After all, health is the foundation of everything we do. Good health enables us to care for our families, excel at work, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Understanding your personal health numbers is among the most essential actions to improve your health. Metrics, such as cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and fasting blood sugar (or A1C), provide a clear snapshot of your overall wellness. Keeping track of them will guide you in making informed decisions to improve your quality of life and reduce your risk of a stroke, heart attack, or cancer.

I feel so strongly about encouraging others to track these three metrics that I am taking the message on the road. Throughout this year, I will speak on behalf of BVHS to the community and healthcare conferences. By working together, we can help our communities make informed healthcare decisions. In our region, dedicated BVHS teams are ready to help you manage your health journey.

Scheduling an annual wellness check allows you to establish a baseline for key health metrics and address potential concerns early. Changes to cholesterol, blood pressure, or fasting blood sugar (or A1C) frequently occur without noticeable symptoms, and your primary care provider can help you determine how often to check them. If you do not have a primary care provider, you can call 419.422.APPT to make an appointment with one at any of several Blanchard Valley Medical Practices locations throughout Northwest Ohio.

Knowing your numbers will empower you to make changes to improve your health. While some health conditions require medication, lifestyle changes can make a profound difference. Regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, weight management, effective stress management, daily routines, and enough sleep are all key to better health. Small, consistent actions—like a daily walk or incorporating more fresh fruits and vegetables into your meals—can have a significant impact over time. As an avid cyclist, I know firsthand how staying active can boost physical fitness, mental clarity, and overall well-being.

Your mental health is equally important. Life’s demands can be overwhelming, but seeking support when needed is crucial. Professional counseling, community resources, or simply taking time for self-care can all help you to prioritize emotional well-being.

At BVHS, we are dedicated to promoting physical and mental health for every community member. Our mission extends beyond patient care; we aim to inspire a culture of wellness and connection. Every step you take toward a healthier lifestyle benefits you and strengthens our community. Let’s continue supporting each other in prioritizing health and wellness, no matter the season or circumstance.

Here’s to your health and wellness—today and every day!

Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE

President & Chief Executive Officer

Blanchard Valley Health System