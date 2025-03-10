BVHS Receives 2024 Supply Chains Of Distinction Award

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has been recognized by healthcare supply chain leader Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) as a recipient of the 2024 Supply Chains of Distinction Award. This award honors top performing hospitals and health systems in North America that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to supply chain excellence, innovation, and resilience.

The Supply Chains of Distinction Award is based upon a set of “perfect order” metrics, rated as a percentage of purchase order lines sent across the GHX Exchange (integrated) that are touchless and completely automated, from purchase through payment.

“Technology has allowed us to automate much of our process, such as sending notifications when certain supplies are likely to get low,” said Heather Crist, director of supply chain for BVHS. “The Distinction Award recognizes organizations that are using that technology and automation most effectively to ensure a smooth process to quickly receive supplies.”

“Supplies,” for the purposes of this award, include everything except pharmaceuticals. A hospital might order anything from cotton balls to gloves to catheters, and there are many types and sizes of some of these items. In 2024, BVHS had a total of around 185,000 different line items on its list, Crist said.

Crist noted that healthcare, like many other fields, has faced supply chain challenges in recent years. Effective use of technology is even more helpful in this current landscape, she said, since if there is any type of delay, or a particular item is on backorder, her office is notified immediately.

“With the significant transformation taking place across the healthcare ecosystem, organizations such as Blanchard Valley Health System are at the forefront of integrating automation and data-driven solutions into their supply chain operations,” said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. “This commitment to innovation not only streamlines processes but also contributes to improved patient outcomes and advances health equity.”

Crist noted that BVHS has received this award multiple times, although the award previously had a different name.

“While our work is behind the scenes, my team is always aware that managing supplies effectively helps our physicians, providers, and nurses to care for patients,” she said. “This award is a true testament to how automation can make a real difference. It’s exciting to see BVHS once again recognized for the organization’s commitment to using this technology effectively.”

This year’s recipients will be honored at the 2025 GHX Summit taking place May 13-16, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The full list of 2024 winners can be found here: https://www.ghx.com/awards/supply-chains-of-distinction/

For more information about Blanchard Valley Health System, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.