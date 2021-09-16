BVHS Reopens Drive-Thru COVID Testing Site

Blanchard Valley Health System says it has reopened its COVID-19 testing center at the hospital in response to the rising COVID cases in the region.

The drive-through testing site will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 5.

Appointments are required.

If patients are symptomatic, they will need to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider (PCP).

A PCP will determine if a COVID-19 test is needed and will place an order for testing at Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH).

To receive testing at Physicians Plus Urgent Care, or through the BVH or Bluffton Hospital emergency departments, patients must first be evaluated by a provider.

A determination will be made if a COVID-19 test is required. Testing can be completed on-site.

All other patients that require urgent care or emergency services are still encouraged to seek care at Physicians Plus or BVHS emergency rooms.

State and federal guidelines are in place to keep patients safe.

People who don’t have a primary care provider can call the Blanchard Valley Medical Practices’ physician referral line, 419-422-APPT or visit bvmp.org.

BVHS continues to remain aligned with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health.

For additional guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, BVHS continues to update information that can be found at bvhealthsystem.org under the COVID-19 tab.

Blanchard Valley Health System says it, along with healthcare providers across the nation, are experiencing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 testing supplies directly related to the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

BVHS says other testing options are available, however, there will be at least a 24-hour turnaround time for testing results.

BVHS says, if you have a primary care provider, contact them for potential testing options through the offices.

Other than your primary care provider, BVHS asks that you please do not call BVHS facilities with questions regarding rapid testing availability, as this takes their healthcare providers away from the valuable care they are providing to other patients.