BVHS Retail Pharmacies Open To The Community

Our retail pharmacies at Blanchard Valley Health System are open to the Northwest Ohio community.

Associates at the Center for Medication Management, located within Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, and Harry’s Pharmacy, inside the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center, are happy to serve and fill prescriptions for community members.

For more information or to transfer or refill a prescription, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/pharmacy.

You can also call, using the numbers below, for assistance:

Center for Medication Management: 419.429.7002

Harry’s Pharmacy: 419.369.7977