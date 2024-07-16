BVHS Showing Off New Acute Rehabilitation Unit

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is excited to announce that the Acute Rehabilitation Unit (ARU) at Blanchard Valley Hospital is now open.

In the ARU, patients receive a minimum of three hours of physical, occupational, and/or speech therapy five days each week, a more rigorous therapy schedule than a patient might experience in a skilled nursing facility. However, they generally spend less time in the ARU, with an average stay of two weeks.

The 12-bed unit at BVH is the first in Hancock County. It features an activities of daily living (ADL) room where patients can practice everyday activities like using a stove or washing machine. Social activity is built into the ARU approach, and an activity/dining room offers an opportunity for patients to socialize.

A gym for physical and occupational therapy offers state-of-the-art equipment designed to encourage patients to exercise and build strength, while at the same time focused on safety. For example, the gym equipment includes an ambulation system with a harness, which will safely hold the patient so they can exercise while supported by a therapist.

The BVHS nursing and rehabilitation teams, along with many other associates, have been hard at work for more than a year planning the ARU.

“We’re very excited that it’s now open to welcome patients,” said Jessica Moore, BSN, RN, director of inpatient nursing at BVHS.

Patients may receive care in the ARU for a variety of health issues, but individuals recovering from strokes, head injuries, or other traumatic injuries are likely to especially benefit.

Clinical staff at BVH will refer patients, allowing them to transfer to the ARU from their regular hospital room when it is time for rehabilitation. BVHS will also accept patients from other healthcare facilities. A clinical liaison at BVHS will be able to speak with patients at other facilities if they have questions about the ARU.

Beth Courtright, ARU program director, said associates making these referrals will consider if the patient can handle up to three hours of therapy each day, and if they have a medical need that the ARU might address.

“The therapy here is more intense than a patient would experience in a skilled nursing facility,” Moore said. “However, our associates work with the patient to create a schedule that will work for them, such as breaking three hours of therapy into shorter sessions of 30 or 40 minutes at a time, spread throughout the day.”

Social workers will work with patients and their families upon discharge from the ARU, following up to make sure the transition to home goes smoothly.

“Social workers follow the patient very closely throughout their time in the ARU,” Courtright said. “That’s true in many healthcare settings, but it’s especially important here because of the short length of stay. Our goal is always to get this patient home, but to do so safely, we need to communicate closely and get a sense of what obstacles they might face and how we can help them address those obstacles.”

Associates at the ARU involve the patient and family closely in planning, and make sure they feel comfortable. For example, if the patient might face challenges with everyday tasks such as getting groceries, they discuss how to address those problems.

Courtright, whose background is in speech-language pathology, has worked in acute care, skilled nursing care, and rehabilitation.

“I have always found rehabilitation an especially exciting environment because I could really see the potential for patients to heal,” she said. “Their time in rehabilitation transforms them, and they are more confident versions of themselves when they go home.”

Courtright is a Findlay native with family in the area. She noted that, before the BVH ARU opened, the closest such facilities were an hour’s drive away.

“That left fewer options for patients seeking ARU care, which also added stress for family members traveling to visit them,” she said. “I’m so happy that we can now offer this right here in this community.”

Moore stressed that the ARU is meant for a specific type of patient.

“Skilled nursing care also provides wonderful rehabilitation opportunities, and is the best place for many people seeking rehabilitation,” she said. “Here at BVHS we have incredible associates working in skilled nursing. However, for certain scenarios, the ARU approach has been found to be most effective at helping the patient heal more quickly and thoroughly. I’m so excited our team can now offer this care as well.”

To schedule a VIP tour of the ARU, please call 419.423.5483.